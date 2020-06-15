Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,762,133 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,061,258 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $30,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $2,699,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 165.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,651 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 163,625 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $10,476,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 100,357 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 12,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $4,212,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

COG opened at $20.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.29. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $24.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.24.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $386.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.19 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.