M&T Bank Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,176 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HIG. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,251,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 283.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 364.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 657,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,927,000 after acquiring an additional 112,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HIG. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.93.

Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $40.03 on Monday. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.09.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

