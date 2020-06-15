Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.17% of Travelers Companies worth $43,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,441,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,084 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 48.9% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,885,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $386,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,720 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,578,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $488,997,000 after purchasing an additional 84,976 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,626,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $359,662,000 after purchasing an additional 618,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,458,000 after purchasing an additional 528,797 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $113.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.13 and its 200 day moving average is $119.52. The stock has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $76.99 and a 1-year high of $155.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

