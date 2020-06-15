Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) by 43.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,410,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,595,977 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $29,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 409.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $188,000.

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $9.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.15 and a beta of 1.08. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $14.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.12.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.14). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $191.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.43.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, CEO John V. Arabia purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $419,000.00. Also, Director W Blake Baird purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.18 per share, with a total value of $35,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,073.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 90,442 shares of company stock valued at $727,579. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

