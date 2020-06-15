Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 899,324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 165,841 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.27% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $44,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.8% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 180,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 13,094 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 199.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 209,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,708,000 after acquiring an additional 139,458 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 159,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after buying an additional 12,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 529,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,065,000 after buying an additional 8,245 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

In related news, EVP Daniel M. Coombs acquired 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel acquired 4,654 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.65 per share, with a total value of $240,379.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $66.61 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $98.91. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.24.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.66%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.