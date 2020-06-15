Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Stock Position Raised by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 44.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,819 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 260,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $581,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,563,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,043,000 after purchasing an additional 17,078 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 5,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $59,166.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,361.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HST stock opened at $12.64 on Monday. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $18.93. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 12.76, a current ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.45.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HST shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.91.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

