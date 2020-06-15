Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,652,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 910.9% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Jochen Zeitz purchased 97,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.26 per share, with a total value of $2,080,291.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 97,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,291. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HOG. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday, March 16th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.27.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $25.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.46. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $40.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.38%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

