Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,028,043 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 60,890 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $44,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Gentex by 174.7% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

GNTX stock opened at $26.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.93. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $31.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Gentex had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $453.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

A number of analysts have commented on GNTX shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra lowered their price target on Gentex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.