Korea Investment CORP Trims Stock Position in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 81.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,100 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 707,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,331,000 after acquiring an additional 95,602 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,142,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 1,019.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 650,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,776,000 after acquiring an additional 592,072 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 18.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 524,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,693,000 after acquiring an additional 81,900 shares during the period. 57.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATUS. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Altice USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

In other news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $24,130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,369,305 shares in the company, valued at $998,241,329.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 2,233,177 shares of company stock valued at $55,083,419 over the last quarter. Insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $24.06 on Monday. Altice USA Inc has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Altice USA had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Altice USA Inc will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

