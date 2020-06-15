Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,557,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 541,303 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $45,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 21,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 14,993 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Comerica by 29.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 176,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 40,508 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Comerica by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 256,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Comerica by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $39.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $74.11.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($1.41). Comerica had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 21.37%. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMA. Wedbush raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Odeon Capital Group raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. B. Riley raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Comerica from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Comerica from $52.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.61.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

