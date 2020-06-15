Luminex Co. (LMNX) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 17th

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th.

Luminex has a dividend payout ratio of 240.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Luminex to earn $0.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.7%.

Luminex stock opened at $29.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -196.99 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.58. Luminex has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $40.21.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.30 million. Luminex had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Luminex will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LMNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Luminex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine cut Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

In other news, CEO Nachum Shamir sold 79,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,372,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,932 shares in the company, valued at $7,047,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II sold 55,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,721,765.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 550,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,066,862.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,254 shares of company stock valued at $9,133,039 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

