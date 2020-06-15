PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the May 14th total of 2,520,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NYSE:PPG opened at $101.63 on Monday. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $69.77 and a 12-month high of $134.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 55.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PPG Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.95.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

