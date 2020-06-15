Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.76-4.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $109.5-111.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.88 billion.Centene also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.76-4.96 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $61.94 on Monday. Centene has a 12-month low of $41.62 and a 12-month high of $74.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.30 and a 200 day moving average of $62.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $26.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.96 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Centene will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNC. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Centene from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.78.

In related news, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 180,019 shares of company stock valued at $11,900,641. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

