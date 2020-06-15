Centene (NYSE:CNC) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.76-4.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $109.5-111.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $111.09 billion.Centene also updated its FY 2021

IntraDay guidance to EPS.

NYSE CNC opened at $61.94 on Monday. Centene has a 52 week low of $41.62 and a 52 week high of $74.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.71.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $26.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.96 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNC. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Centene from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centene from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and set a $72.50 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Centene presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.78.

In other news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 14,686 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $913,762.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,019 shares of company stock valued at $11,900,641 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

