MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MKSI. Citigroup upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub lowered MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.78.

MKSI opened at $104.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.73. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $66.87 and a 12-month high of $122.30.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.30. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $535.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 5,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $482,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $193.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,353 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth $5,419,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 2.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 333,920 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $4,459,000. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

