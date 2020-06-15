$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for 360 Finance Inc (NASDAQ:QFIN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that 360 Finance Inc (NASDAQ:QFIN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for 360 Finance’s earnings. 360 Finance posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 28th.

On average, analysts expect that 360 Finance will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.16 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for 360 Finance.

360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $449.11 million during the quarter. 360 Finance had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 30.31%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 360 Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of 360 Finance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of 360 Finance in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.40 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of 360 Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of 360 Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. 360 Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

QFIN opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.64. 360 Finance has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in 360 Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 360 Finance by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 27,911 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in 360 Finance by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new stake in 360 Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 360 Finance by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 966,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after acquiring an additional 238,832 shares during the period. 34.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

360 Finance Company Profile

360 Finance, Inc operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

