ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the six brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. ChampionX’s rating score has improved by 22% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $15.64 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given ChampionX an industry rank of 224 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

ChampionX stock opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $807.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 3.57. ChampionX has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $34.80.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). ChampionX had a positive return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 57.05%. The company had revenue of $261.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ChampionX will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Company Profile

As of June 3, 2020, ChampionX Holding Inc was acquired by Apergy Corporation. Championx Holding Inc engages in upstream business. The company offers technology-driven chemistry programs and value-enabling solutions and services to the global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It provides reservoir management, onshore and offshore production, midstream management, and water capabilities.

