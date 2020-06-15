iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI) by 7.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,181,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ JKI opened at $128.34 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $89.86 and a 12 month high of $171.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.28 and a 200-day moving average of $141.83.

iShares Morningstar Mid Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

