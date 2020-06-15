M&T Bank Corp Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 33,760.0% during the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 167.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of INDA opened at $28.24 on Monday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.64.

