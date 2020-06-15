Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Garmin by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,150,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $112,223,000 after acquiring an additional 102,136 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at $572,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at $471,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 6,089.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,205,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Garmin by 216.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 22,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $121,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Garmin from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $91.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.25. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $61.04 and a twelve month high of $105.58. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Garmin had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $856.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.83%.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

