Brokerages Expect Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) to Announce $0.01 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) will announce $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Novocure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.04. Novocure reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Novocure will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Novocure.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Novocure had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $101.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Novocure’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI downgraded Novocure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Novocure from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush dropped their price target on Novocure from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Novocure in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

NVCR opened at $63.76 on Wednesday. Novocure has a 12-month low of $53.40 and a 12-month high of $98.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 708.52 and a beta of 1.56.

In other Novocure news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 1,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $71,134.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,189,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 1,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $102,669.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,066.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,527 shares of company stock worth $6,044,893. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Novocure by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Novocure by 305.5% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 148,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,725,000 after purchasing an additional 112,046 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its position in Novocure by 394.9% during the 1st quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 23,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 18,565 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 299,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novocure in the 1st quarter valued at $2,327,000. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

