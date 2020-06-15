Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 58,100 Shares of Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its position in Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 58,100 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 71.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,960,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 813,690 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 141.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 872,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 511,159 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $3,739,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 176.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 682,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 435,613 shares during the period. Finally, Schneider Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $1,208,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MOD shares. Sidoti reduced their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Modine Manufacturing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

MOD opened at $5.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.04. Modine Manufacturing Co. has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $14.96. The stock has a market cap of $271.90 million, a PE ratio of -133.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.67 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

