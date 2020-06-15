Brokerages Anticipate Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) to Post $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) will announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franco Nevada’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.45. Franco Nevada posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Franco Nevada will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $3.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Franco Nevada.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FNV. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franco Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays cut shares of Franco Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 319.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FNV opened at $129.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.77 and its 200 day moving average is $115.02. Franco Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $77.10 and a fifty-two week high of $152.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 134.60, a P/E/G ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

