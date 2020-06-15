Brokerages Anticipate Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) to Post $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) will announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franco Nevada’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.45. Franco Nevada posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Franco Nevada will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $3.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Franco Nevada.
Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 319.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of FNV opened at $129.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.77 and its 200 day moving average is $115.02. Franco Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $77.10 and a fifty-two week high of $152.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 134.60, a P/E/G ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.60.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.
Franco Nevada Company Profile
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
