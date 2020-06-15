Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 17,000 Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.05% of Teekay Tankers at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,606,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,802,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $3,981,000. 33.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teekay Tankers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

Shares of Teekay Tankers stock opened at $16.30 on Monday. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $548.58 million, a PE ratio of 4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.81.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The shipping company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.36. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $341.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

