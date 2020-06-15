MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 1,023 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,097,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,751,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,376,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 221.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,846,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,776,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 23,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $654,045.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,411,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on JCI. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, May 1st. Vertical Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.38.

NYSE:JCI opened at $34.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. Johnson Controls International PLC has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.61.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.