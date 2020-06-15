MML Investors Services LLC Has $847,000 Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,145 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in DexCom by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,758 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $475,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 527 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,895 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.95, for a total value of $129,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 1,214 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total value of $329,953.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,670 shares of company stock valued at $13,759,469. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $370.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.28 and a 12-month high of $428.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.22.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. DexCom had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

DXCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $316.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $296.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $305.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.43.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

