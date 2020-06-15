Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 8,999 Shares of MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,934 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,999 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.17% of MutualFirst Financial worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MFSF. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in MutualFirst Financial by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 29.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 16.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in MutualFirst Financial by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MutualFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub downgraded MutualFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

NASDAQ MFSF opened at $24.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. MutualFirst Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.24 and a 1-year high of $40.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.97.

About MutualFirst Financial

MutualFirst Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to-four family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

