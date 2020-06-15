Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Invests $423,000 in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 128,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 24,928 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 580,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 16,331 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 160,034 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 15,835 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,418,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,259,000 after buying an additional 17,834 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 356,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.85.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $49,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 223,314 shares in the company, valued at $739,169.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman bought 56,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $202,628.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,895.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $6.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 3.37. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $14.70.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.