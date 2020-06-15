MML Investors Services LLC Buys 721 Shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTC. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Toro by 11.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Toro by 12.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 272,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,723,000 after buying an additional 29,998 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its stake in Toro by 133.2% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 35,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 20,179 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Toro in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Toro by 79.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

TTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Toro stock opened at $67.28 on Monday. Toro Co has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $84.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Toro had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $929.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Toro Co will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In other Toro news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 6,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $438,769.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,918.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $130,802.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,683 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,242.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,853 shares of company stock worth $932,922. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

