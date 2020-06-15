MML Investors Services LLC Decreases Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,562 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

KRE stock opened at $39.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.27. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.