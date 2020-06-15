M&T Bank Corp Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,345,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,161,000 after purchasing an additional 640,032 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,528,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,163 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,013,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,252,000 after buying an additional 1,277,108 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 132.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,153,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,657,000 after buying an additional 1,799,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 1,520,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,543,000 after buying an additional 83,180 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.32.

