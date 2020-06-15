Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,262,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,909,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 742.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,165,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,321 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,181,000. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,046,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tiffany & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.76.

Shares of TIF opened at $119.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.01. Tiffany & Co. has a 1-year low of $78.60 and a 1-year high of $134.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.97 million. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

