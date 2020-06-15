MML Investors Services LLC Has $733,000 Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,186,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 69,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 207.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV now owns 832,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,963 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $72.91 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $81.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.66 and its 200 day moving average is $72.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.