M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 25,639 iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EZU. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,720,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,878,000 after buying an additional 1,483,264 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,421,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,576,000 after purchasing an additional 412,527 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,389,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,854,000 after purchasing an additional 280,780 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 431.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 332,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 269,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,509,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,102,000 after purchasing an additional 179,086 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EZU opened at $36.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.78. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

