M&T Bank Corp Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FOXA. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in FOX by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,390,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255,325 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its position in FOX by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 9,438,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466,256 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in FOX by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,385,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,230 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in FOX by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 6,549,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,626 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FOX by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,311,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $28.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.55. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.47. Fox Corp has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $39.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fox Corp will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FOX from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Societe Generale raised FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Guggenheim raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised FOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of FOX in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.65.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

