-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) will announce ($0.29) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for AMAG Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.43). AMAG Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.28) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 77.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AMAG Pharmaceuticals.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.27). AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 115.05%. The business had revenue of $68.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.95 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.86.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAG opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $243.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.94. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average of $8.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $154,000.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

