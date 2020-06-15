Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 41,200 Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 41,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Cactus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,320,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,514,000 after buying an additional 8,855 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 25.1% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 99,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 20,038 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 56.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 37,695 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 629,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,607,000 after buying an additional 38,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cactus from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cactus from $35.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Cactus from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cactus from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Cactus stock opened at $20.09 on Monday. Cactus Inc has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $35.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.72.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Cactus had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $154.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cactus Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.35%.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

