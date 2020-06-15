MML Investors Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,212 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 358.3% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,815,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,683,000 after buying an additional 6,892,366 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 486.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,688,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,313,000 after buying an additional 2,229,636 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,846,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2,531.8% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,143,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,585,000 after buying an additional 1,099,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daido Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $18,716,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $35.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.52. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $39.88.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

