Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 32,242 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 90.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,258 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,242 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,502,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,079,000 after purchasing an additional 297,946 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,408,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,546,000 after purchasing an additional 136,945 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,108,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,276,000 after purchasing an additional 178,382 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,914,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,852,000 after purchasing an additional 35,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,460,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,482,000 after purchasing an additional 366,200 shares during the last quarter. 65.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered Credicorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.67.

NYSE BAP opened at $156.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.85. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $118.00 and a fifty-two week high of $240.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

