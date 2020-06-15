Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Takes $562,000 Position in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.07% of Natus Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,950,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,658,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,425,000 after purchasing an additional 44,371 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 14.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,190,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,532,000 after purchasing an additional 152,089 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

NTUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Natus Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTUS opened at $21.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.64. Natus Medical Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.89. The firm has a market cap of $742.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06 and a beta of 0.85.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Natus Medical had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

