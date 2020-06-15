10,400 Shares in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RHP. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,617,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,498 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 530.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 923,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,120,000 after purchasing an additional 777,246 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 286.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 907,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,680,000 after purchasing an additional 672,711 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,440,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,069,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on RHP shares. Citigroup cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $92.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.86.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $37.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.76 and a 200-day moving average of $60.27. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $91.57.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($1.20). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, CEO Colin V. Reed purchased 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.16 per share, with a total value of $594,804.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

