MML Investors Services LLC Has $961,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,578 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.55% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 20,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGHY opened at $21.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.67. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $23.28.

