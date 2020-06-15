Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Invests $545,000 in Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 45,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.21% of Ooma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ooma in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 117.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ooma in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on OOMA. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Ooma in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ooma from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Shares of OOMA opened at $12.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.79 million, a PE ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 0.68. Ooma Inc has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.63.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $40.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.89 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 35.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ooma Inc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

