Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Makes New $432,000 Investment in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,705,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 2,211.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CR stock opened at $55.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.51. Crane Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $91.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.11). Crane had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In related news, CEO Max H. Mitchell bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.27 per share, with a total value of $69,405.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 229,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,612,626.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Crane from $103.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Crane from $89.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Crane in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Crane from $105.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.29.

Crane Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

