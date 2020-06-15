Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 10,400 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 65.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Carriage Services by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 904,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,603,000 after purchasing an additional 349,000 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth $5,936,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 279,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 158,413 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Carriage Services in the first quarter valued at about $2,389,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 142,123 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

NYSE CSV opened at $18.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $335.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.24, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.71. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $28.50.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Carriage Services had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $77.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.85 million. On average, analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

CSV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Friday, June 5th. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

In other Carriage Services news, VP Michael Loeffel bought 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $25,002.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,957 shares in the company, valued at $345,965.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 25,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $383,711.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,231,167 shares in the company, valued at $18,430,569.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 10,391 shares of company stock valued at $178,963. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.