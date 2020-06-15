Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 23,946 Shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,946 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.18% of Macatawa Bank worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCBC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Macatawa Bank by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after purchasing an additional 33,465 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Macatawa Bank by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 17,711 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Macatawa Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Macatawa Bank by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 23,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Macatawa Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. 33.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Macatawa Bank alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MCBC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Macatawa Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet cut shares of Macatawa Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Macatawa Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Macatawa Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th.

Shares of MCBC stock opened at $7.24 on Monday. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $11.42. The stock has a market cap of $246.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average of $9.09.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $20.26 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Macatawa Bank Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

Macatawa Bank Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.