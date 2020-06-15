Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 7,800 Shares of BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its position in BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in BankFinancial were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BFIN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,413,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,449,000 after purchasing an additional 94,530 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in BankFinancial by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 46,751 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in BankFinancial by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 36,595 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BankFinancial during the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in BankFinancial by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 17,981 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of BankFinancial in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

BankFinancial stock opened at $7.96 on Monday. BankFinancial Co. has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $14.29. The company has a market cap of $119.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. BankFinancial had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.63%. On average, research analysts expect that BankFinancial Co. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. BankFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.83%.

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

