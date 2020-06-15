Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 22,256 Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Kforce as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kforce by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 409,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,461,000 after acquiring an additional 60,558 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Kforce by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Kforce by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Kforce by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Kforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KFRC. William Blair cut Kforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Kforce from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kforce from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Sidoti cut Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kforce from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Kforce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

In related news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 30,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $908,548.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 9,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $283,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ KFRC opened at $29.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $636.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.30. Kforce Inc. has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $42.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $335.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.00 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 8.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Kforce’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Kforce Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

