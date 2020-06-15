Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,059 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,217 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,420 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after purchasing an additional 23,530 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,368 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 402,753 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $56,246,000 after purchasing an additional 129,557 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $140.32 on Monday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.78 and a fifty-two week high of $153.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.39.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.24. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $583.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on FFIV. Goldman Sachs Group raised F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on F5 Networks from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.33.

In other F5 Networks news, Director Deborah L. Bevier sold 1,740 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.88, for a total value of $245,131.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,305.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total value of $35,377.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,959,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,890 shares of company stock worth $2,041,584 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

