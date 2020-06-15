Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $817,000 Holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 71.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,411 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 108,704 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 251.3% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 146.7% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 34.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.32.

CFG stock opened at $25.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.43.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles John Koch purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 88,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,138.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William P. Hankowsky acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.56 per share, with a total value of $205,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,924 shares in the company, valued at $923,637.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 15,165 shares of company stock worth $307,906. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.